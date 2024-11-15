 Brahmapuri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Vs BJP As Sitting MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Set To Face Krishnalal Sahare
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Brahmapuri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Vs BJP As Sitting MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Set To Face Krishnalal Sahare

Brahmapuri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Vs BJP As Sitting MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Set To Face Krishnalal Sahare

Brahmapuri, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra, will go to the polls on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23.

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

With less than a week left for the crucial Maharashtra Assembly elections, all eyes are on Brahmapuri, a key constituency in the Chandrapur district. Constituency number 73, Brahmapuri falls under the Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency and is known for its spirited electoral contests. 

Congress vs BJP 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the dominant forces in Brahmapuri, with Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also vying for influence. Congress has fielded the Leader of Opposition and sitting MLA Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, who seeks to retain his seat, while the BJP has nominated Krishnalal Bajirao Sahare to challenge his incumbency. 

Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader, has represented Brahmapuri since 2014. He secured consecutive victories in the last two elections, with a comfortable margin of 18,549 votes in 2019. Sahare’s entry marks the BJP’s attempt to break Congress’s hold in the constituency and bolster its presence in the Vidarbha region.

FPJ Shorts
DOGE For India? RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka’s Poll Sets Social Media Abuzz With Top Leadership Choices; Check Who’s Leading The Charge
DOGE For India? RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka’s Poll Sets Social Media Abuzz With Top Leadership Choices; Check Who’s Leading The Charge
National Press Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know
National Press Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife Amruta Fadnavis Over Her Instagram Reels; Watch Video
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2
JKPSC CCE Prelims 2024 Registration Reopened; Apply by December 2
Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Past results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Wadettiwar polled 96,726 votes, accounting for 50% of the total votes cast, defeating Shiv Sena’s Sandip Wamanrao Gaddamwar, who received 78,177 votes (40.41%). VBA’s Chandralal Waktuji Meshram and AAAP’s Paromita Goswami trailed far behind, with 3.93% and 1.86% of the votes, respectively. 

Similarly, in 2014, Wadettiwar had defeated BJP’s Atul Devidas Deshkar by 13,610 votes, polling 36.67% of the votes compared to Deshkar’s 29.58%. NCP and BSP candidates were the other significant players in that election, further fragmenting the vote share. 

Constituency overview

The Brahmapuri constituency has seen steady voter participation. In 2019, 71.5% of registered voters turned out to cast their ballots, with 1,93,468 valid votes counted. This marked a slight decline from 2014, which witnessed a 75.16% turnout with 1,95,601 valid votes. The electorate in Brahmapuri also reflects a nearly equal gender distribution, with 95,563 male voters and 96,672 female voters recorded in 2019. 

Key issues 

Brahmapuri’s voters are keenly focused on developmental issues, including infrastructure, rural connectivity, and employment opportunities. As an agriculturally significant region in Vidarbha, concerns over-irrigation and farmer welfare are also likely to play a pivotal role in shaping voter preferences.

Read Also
Digras, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Leader Manikrao Govindrao Thakre Gears Up To...
article-image

Congress is banking on Wadettiwar’s proven track record and his ability to connect with the local populace, while BJP’s Sahare is aiming to capitaliSe on anti-incumbency sentiments and the party’s organiSational strength in the region. 

Brahmapuri, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra, will go to the polls on November 20, and the results will be declared on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife...

'Sharam Aani Chahiye': DCM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar For Targetting His Wife...

Aheri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Unprecedented Political Battle Between Father, Daughter...

Aheri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Unprecedented Political Battle Between Father, Daughter...

Brahmapuri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Vs BJP As Sitting MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Set...

Brahmapuri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Vs BJP As Sitting MLA Vijay Wadettiwar Set...

Digras, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Leader Manikrao Govindrao Thakre Gears Up To...

Digras, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Congress Leader Manikrao Govindrao Thakre Gears Up To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP Regain Its Lost Ground & Get Back On Driver's Seat? FPJ's SWOT...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP Regain Its Lost Ground & Get Back On Driver's Seat? FPJ's SWOT...