Bhilwara Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP Candidate Damodar Agarwal Secures Seat

Bhilwara: Damodar Agarwal, a candidate from the BJP, defeated former Assembly Speaker Dr. CP Joshi by three and a half lakh votes in the Bhilwara constituency. The Bhilwara constituency voted 65.64% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the Bhilwara constituency started at 8 AM on June 4th, 2024.

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan - Ganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karoli-Dholpur, Dausa, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Nagaur, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran.

Voting was held in two phases in Rajasthan on 19 and 26 April. A total of 62.10 percent voting took place in 25 Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan, which is about 4.25 percent less than the 2019 general elections.

Rajasthan has been a tough fight between BJP and Congress. Since last two General Elections, BJP has been celebrating a clean sweep in Rajasthan. Congress is aiming at opening account in the state for the first time after 10 years.

Key Candidates In Rajasthan

1) Arjun Ram Meghwal (BJP) in Bikaner (Leading)

2) Rahul Kaswan (INC) in Churu (Leading)

3) Om Birla (BJP) in Kota (Leading)

4) Bhagirath Chaudhary (BJP) in Ajmer (Leading)

5) Manju Sharma (BJP) in Jaipur (Leading)

6) Vaibhav Gehlot (INC) in Jalore (Trailing)

7) Karan Singh Uchiyarda (INC) in Jodhpur (Trailing)

8) Lalit Yadav (INC) in Alwar (Trailing)

9) C. P. Joshi (INC) in Bhilwara (Trailing)