Begusarai Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP’s Heavyweight Giriraj Singh Trailing By 1299 Votes

Bharatiya Janata party's heavyweight Giriraj Singh is currently trailing in Begusarai. As per the data on the Election Commission's website Abdhesh Kumar Roy of the Communist Party of India is leading in the constituency with 113044 votes.

BJP tried hard to make the contest Modi-centric even as CPI raised issues like unemployment and migration from the region.

In the 2019 election which witnessed a triangular contest, BJP candidate Giriraj defeated CPI candidate and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar. While Giriraj secured nearly seven lakh votes, Kanhaiya contesting the election on a CPI ticket got 2.70 lakh votes, and RJD candidate Tanweer Hassan had to contend with 1.98 lakh votes.

Previously, in 2014, Giriraj Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Nawada constituency in Bihar. In 2019, after BJP’s decisive victory, Singh was appointed as the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in PM Modi’s cabinet. The Begusarai constituency voted on May 13 in phase 4.

Meanwhile, as per the latest trends provided by the Election Commission of India, the Congress was leading in 97 Lok Sabha seats, sending in a wave of joy among the party workers.

If the party can maintain the trends, it could be headed to its best performance since 2014. The party won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in the 2019 election. In 2009 the party -- then heading the United Progressive Alliance -- had won 206 seats.