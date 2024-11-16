Arjuni-Morgaon, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP’s Rajkumar Badole Vs Congress’s Dilip Waman Bansod

FPJ

The upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections have set the stage for an intense face-off in the Arjuni-Morgaon (SC) Assembly constituency. This time, the spotlight is on the political battle between Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate Rajkumar Badole and Congress’s Dilip Waman Bansod.

Constituency overview

Arjuni-Morgaon, located in Gondia district, is part of the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency and comprises Arjuni and parts of Goregaon tehsils. With an economy heavily reliant on agriculture and rice milling, the constituency reflects the challenges of rural Maharashtra. Its lack of urban voters makes rural issues like farmer welfare, irrigation, and employment central to election campaigns.

Past results

This constituency has witnessed fluctuating fortunes for major parties. In 2019, NCP’s Manohar Chandrikapure narrowly defeated BJP’s Rajkumar Badole by just 718 votes, ending the BJP’s consecutive two-term hold. Chandrikapure’s victory highlighted voters' preference for addressing hyper-local concerns, despite the BJP’s regional prominence.

Rajkumar Badole, previously a two-time MLA and a prominent leader in the constituency, returns under the NCP banner for 2024, shifting allegiances in a bid to reclaim the seat. Dilip Waman Bansod, representing Congress, brings his grassroots network and community engagement to challenge the former allies-turned-rivals.

Caste dynamics and voter priorities

The constituency’s voter base includes 16% Dalits and 21% tribal communities, with minimal representation from Muslim voters (1%). This diverse demographic creates a competitive political landscape where every vote counts. With caste equations playing a significant role, candidates are tailoring campaigns to address specific community concerns, such as education, social welfare, and employment opportunities.

Who will emerge victorious?

With voting scheduled for November 20 and results to be declared on November 23, Arjuni-Morgaon remains a closely watched constituency. While Badole seeks to leverage his past leadership and NCP’s resources, Bansod is betting on Congress’s focus on rural development to unseat him.