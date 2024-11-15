Chandrapur, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Incumbent BJP MLA Kishor Jorgewar Faces Stiff Competition From Congress’s Pravin Nanaji Padwekar

FPJ

The Chandrapur Assembly constituency is set for a fierce contest as incumbent BPJ MLA Kishor Jorgewar, who won as an independent in 2019, faces stiff competition from Congress’s Pravin Nanaji Padwekar.

The BJP has fielded a development-focused candidate to reclaim the seat, while the Congress is betting on their promises of tackling unemployment and environmental concerns. Regional parties and independents are also in the fray, hoping to leverage hyper-local issues to sway the diverse electorate.

Chandrapur's political landscape

The Chandrapur Assembly seat is a key constituency in the district, reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. Historically a BJP stronghold, the seat remained under BJP control from 1995 until 2014. However, in the 2019 elections, the BJP faced a dramatic upset when Kishor Gajanan Jorgevar, a Shiv Sena leader running as an independent, secured a resounding victory.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Jorgevar garnered 117,570 votes, a landslide compared to BJP’s Nanaji Sitaram Shamkule, who received just 44,909 votes. Congress and VBA candidates struggled to make an impact in this election, with Jorgevar’s victory marking a significant break in BJP’s dominance.

Caste equations and voter dynamics

The constituency’s demographic composition plays a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes. According to the 2011 Census, Dalit voters constitute approximately 19% of the electorate, while Scheduled Tribes (ST) account for 8%. Muslim voters represent 9%, making these communities key players in the elections.

As a reserved seat, Chandrapur’s dynamics differ from other constituencies in the district. The lack of a consolidated Congress campaign could disadvantage the party in effectively mobilising these voter groups.

This industrially significant constituency, known for its coal reserves, is grappling with critical issues that could shape voter choices. Rising unemployment, environmental degradation due to mining, and inadequate healthcare facilities are at the forefront. Residents are also pressing for sustainable mining practices and better rehabilitation programs for those displaced by industrial activities.

Challenges for Congress

Factionalism within Congress could weaken its prospects in a constituency where the party already faces stiff competition. With senior leaders avoiding joint appearances and grassroots workers disengaged the party risks losing momentum to rivals.

The BJP is eager to reclaim its lost ground, while independents like Jorgevar have demonstrated their ability to disrupt established political equations. For Congress, overcoming internal discord will be crucial in mounting a credible challenge in this key seat.

As Maharashtra prepares for single-phase polling on November 20, the Chandrapur Assembly constituency remains a focal point of the district’s electoral battle. The results, to be announced on November 23, will reveal whether Congress can overcome its internal divides or if the fractured campaign will cost the party yet another chance at reclaiming Chandrapur.