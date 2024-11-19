Amgaon, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP’s Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram Challenges Congress's Rajkumar Lotuji Puram

FPJ

The Amgaon (ST) Assembly constituency in Maharashtra is set to witness a closely contested battle in the upcoming state elections as BJP leader Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram challenges Congress's Rajkumar Lotuji Puram.

Constituency overview

Amgaon (ST), part of the Vidarbha region, encompasses the tehsils of Deori, Salekasa, and Amgaon. It lies 24 kilometres east of the Gondia district headquarters and forms a segment of the Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency spans a modest 10 square kilometers and had a population of 17,897 as per the 2011 census.

The region's electoral dynamics reflect its rural composition, with 88% of voters residing in villages. Out of 2.75 lakh voters, the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community constitutes the majority, with 26.49% of the electorate, while Scheduled Caste (SC) voters account for 9.87%. Muslim voters form a small minority, making up just 1.3%.

Past results

Amgaon has been a swing seat, with no single party holding a firm grip. Since its establishment in 1962, the constituency has seen BJP dominate seven times, while Congress has also made significant inroads, including the last two election cycles. Sahasram Maruti Korote of Congress currently represents the seat, having defeated BJP’s Sanjay Puram in the 2019 elections by a narrow margin of 7,420 votes.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Historically, the BJP enjoyed consecutive wins in 1995, 1999, and 2004, but its hold weakened as Congress regained ground in the subsequent years. The 2019 contest saw a fierce rivalry between Sahasram Korote and Sanjay Puram, setting the stage for another closely fought election this year.

Key issues

The ST community holds sway in this constituency, and their concerns are expected to dominate campaign narratives. Issues such as rural development, access to education, and healthcare for tribal populations will likely take centre stage. Additionally, economic challenges, including agricultural distress and employment, are pivotal for candidates to address.

As the battle unfolds, all eyes will be on whether BJP can reclaim its former stronghold or if Congress will continue its winning streak. One thing is certain—the Amgaon (ST) seat is set to be a key constituency to watch in Maharashtra’s assembly elections.

Maharashtra is set to vote on November 20 with results to be declared on November 23.