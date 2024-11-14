 Nagpur West, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Incumbent Congress MLA Vikas Thakre To Lock Horns With BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale
As the election date approaches, all eyes will be on Nagpur West to see if the BJP can regain its former stronghold or if Congress will secure a second consecutive victory amidst a charged political atmosphere.

Abhishek Singh
The Nagpur West Assembly constituency is gearing up for a high-stakes political showdown with the upcoming state elections, as sitting Congress MLA Vikas Thakre faces off against BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale. 

The contest has become even more competitive with the entry of independent candidate Narendra Jichkar, setting the stage for a three-way battle in one of Nagpur’s wealthiest and most politically significant constituencies.

Both Thakre and Kohale are deeply entrenched in their campaigns, each outlining distinct visions for the constituency. Thakre, representing the Congress, is focusing on enhancing essential services, which he argues are critical for improving residents' daily lives. Kohale, on the other hand, is campaigning on a development-oriented agenda, betting on the BJP's promise of economic progress to regain the seat.

Past results

In the previous 2019 assembly elections, Thakre secured a narrow victory over the BJP candidate Sudhakar Deshmukh, winning by 6,367 votes with 46.65% of the vote share. Deshmukh, a BJP veteran, garnered 43.08% of the votes. 

However, in the 2014 elections, the BJP had a stronger grip on the seat, with Deshmukh winning nearly 50% of the votes, underscoring the constituency's historical BJP leanings. The 2019 result was seen as a turning point, as the BJP’s stronghold, which spanned from 1990 to 2014, was finally broken.

Constituency overview

Nagpur West, formed in 1957, has historically leaned towards the BJP but has seen periods of Congress dominance as well. Of the 14 elections held since its formation, Congress has won seven times, while BJP has taken the seat six times. 

This constituency is part of the broader Nagpur Lok Sabha segment, one of six assembly constituencies in this cluster. The area includes affluent neighbourhoods like Civil Lines and Byramji Town, home to many of Nagpur’s elite. It also houses several key administrative buildings, including the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Vidhan Bhavan, adding to its VVIP status.

The constituency’s demographic makeup is diverse, with a significant presence of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Muslim voters, along with a sizable North Indian community. 

Demography and caste equation 

According to the 2011 Census, the constituency had 72,609 Scheduled Caste and 28,388 Scheduled Tribe residents, with over 40,000 Muslim voters. This diversity has led to a range of local issues, notably infrastructure problems. 

Major issues of Nagpur West constituency 

Major concerns include poor drainage systems and waterlogging during the monsoon, along with a lack of basic amenities in areas like Jhingabai Takli and Godhni.

Recent political trends suggest a challenging path for Thakre, as seen in the latest Lok Sabha elections where he lost to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Nagpur constituency, trailing by around 7,000 votes in Nagpur West. This setback has fueled BJP’s efforts to reclaim the assembly seat, with Kohale pushing a narrative of continuity and development.

