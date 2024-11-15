Aheri, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Unprecedented Political Battle Between Father, Daughter And Nephew

FPJ

Aheri Assembly constituency in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli is ready to witness one of the most interesting political fights in the upcoming state elections. Constituency number 69, Aheri, traditionally known for its tribal-majority electorate, is witnessing an unprecedented family feud involving three members of the same family vying for dominance.

Father vs daughter vs nephew

At the centre of this political drama is three-time MLA and Food and Drug Administration Minister Dharmaraobaba Atram, representing Ajit Pawar’s faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Contesting against him is his daughter Bhagyashree Atram, fielded by Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, and his nephew Raje Amrish Atram, running as an independent candidate.

The familial contest has gained statewide attention, with Bhagyashree reportedly resisting efforts by Ajit Pawar himself to dissuade her from challenging her father. Meanwhile, Raje Amrish, a former BJP district guardian minister, has entered the fray independently, intensifying the triangular battle.

Adding another layer of intrigue, Dr. Sonal Kove, previously considered for a Congress ticket, has also entered the race as an independent after being denied a party nomination.

Maharashtra Assembly election results 2019 | ECI

Past results

The Aheri constituency has a history of electoral unpredictability, with its voters frequently shifting allegiances between parties and independent candidates. Dharmaraobaba Atram himself exemplifies this trend, having previously won from Aheri under three different banners—Congress in 1990, Gondwana Republic Party in 1999, and NCP in 2004 and 2019.

In the 2019 elections, Dharmaraobaba secured a decisive victory with 60,013 votes, defeating BJP’s Amrishrao Raje, who garnered 44,555 votes, and Congress’s Deepak Dada, who secured 43,022 votes.

Demographics and voting trends

Aheri’s electorate is predominantly tribal, accounting for over 50% of the voters. Dalit voters make up around 12%, while Muslims constitute approximately 3.5%. Urban voters represent a mere 7%, with the remaining 93% residing in rural areas, underscoring the constituency’s agrarian and tribal character.

Historically, voter turnout in Aheri has been robust, reflecting the community's active engagement in the democratic process. The seat has oscillated between various political parties and independents, making it a closely watched constituency in every election cycle.

The elections in Maharashtra are set to be a fierce contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance—comprising BJP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction.

Voting for all 288 assembly seats, including Aheri, will take place in a single phase on November 20, with results declared on November 23.