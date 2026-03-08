Zankaar Oraculum – Bringing Legacy To Legacy

The Government Law College, Mumbai is all set to host its 9th edition of Zankaar, and after last year's success of Zankaar Equinox, they've brought to all, Zankaar Oraculum. |

The Government Law College, Mumbai is all set to host its 9th edition of Zankaar, and after last year's success of Zankaar Equinox, they've brought to all, Zankaar Oraculum, a fest all about global mythology, spiritual awakening and of course, competition, because not even the almighty can take away that spirit!

Government Law College is the oldest law school in Asia, and bringing together a fest which ties together law with legacy is the perfect fit for this prestigious institution. Throughout the course of the fest, students from all over Mumbai will participate in events and compete with each other.But Zankaar has never merely been about competition; it has always been about expression. Law students, often seen buried in statutes and case laws, find through this festival a space to celebrate creativity, culture and camaraderie. From electrifying dance performances and soulful singing competitions to intense DJ wars and a diverse array of literary and fine arts events, Zankaar creates a stage where talent meets passion.

This year's theme, Oraculum, draws inspiration from global mythology, the stories, symbols and legends that have shaped civilizations across centuries. Just like the ancient oracles who bridged the mortal and the divine, the festival seeks to connect the past with the present, tradition with innovation, and students with a larger cultural narrative.

Set to take place on 9th, 10th and 11th at the historic Government Law College campus, Zankaar Oraculum promises three days of artistic celebration, vibrant performances and spirited competition.

As students from colleges across the city gather under one roof, the festival stands as a reminder that while law builds societies, culture gives them soul.

With legacy at its foundation and youthful energy at its heart, Zankaar Oraculum is all set to bring legacy to legacy.