TEDxCRCE 2026 Marks 10 Years With Inspiring 'Waves Of Change'

Fr. Conceicao Rodrigues College of Engineering (Fr. CRCE) successfully hosted TEDxCRCE 2026 on February 27, 2026, at the Samvaad Auditorium, marking the 10th annual TEDxCRCE conference and celebrating a decade of ideas, innovation, and inspiring conversations.

The milestone event brought together students, professionals, and thought leaders for an evening of powerful storytelling and meaningful dialogue under this year’s theme, “Waves of Change,” which focused on how bold ideas and evolving perspectives can create ripple effects that inspire transformation.

Organised under the globally recognised TEDx platform, TEDxCRCE continues its mission of spreading impactful ideas and encouraging conversations that challenge conventional thinking and inspire positive change.

The conference featured an engaging lineup of speakers from diverse fields who shared their experiences and insights:

Malvi Malhotra – Actress and storyteller who spoke about following passion, overcoming challenges, and carving a path in the entertainment industry.

Pawan Wagh – A motivational speaker and entrepreneur who highlighted the power of resilience, leadership, and purpose-driven action.

Neeraj Pandey – A creative storyteller who shared perspectives on innovation, creativity, and the importance of impactful narratives.

Rajesh Desai – An inspiring voice who discussed the role of mindset, discipline, and determination in achieving personal and professional growth.

Vishal Gabale – An entrepreneur who emphasized innovation, adaptability, and the importance of shaping the future through bold ideas.

Beyond the talks, attendees also had the opportunity to network with like‑minded individuals, engage in conversations with speakers and fellow participants, and enjoy refreshments and dinner.

TEDxCRCE 2026 was made possible with the support of its sponsors. The monetary sponsors included Team Tech Formworks Solutions and SAFFE SYSTEM. Additional sponsors included Miraj Cinemas, Mossant Craft Kombucha, Mindflix Holidays, Smaaash, Klaw, Dolcia The Bakehouse, Spice Raga, The Free Press Journal, Ace Tattooz and Training Academy, Clantique, Sahara Constructions and Real Estate, Lumiere Candle Co., and Red Bull.

With inspiring talks and thought‑provoking discussions, TEDxCRCE 2026 successfully celebrated a decade of TEDxCRCE while continuing to encourage audiences to create their own waves of change.

For more information, visit the official website: https://tedxcrce.in