Yuva Sangam: 50 Uttarakhand Students Visit IIT Kharagpur To Explore West Bengal's Culture, Technology, Ecology And Heritage | X / @EBSB_YuvaSangam

Kolkata: A delegation of 50 students from Uttarakhand, accompanied by five faculty members from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), visited the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur on Wednesday for the Yuva Sangam programme.

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The programme will introduce the visiting students to West Bengal's technological achievements, cultural heritage, ecological diversity, spiritual traditions, industries and communities, an IIT Kharagpur statement said.

The delegation began its journey at the campus of IIT Kharagpur, where the students were welcomed before being introduced to the Institute's academic and research ecosystem.

On October 8, the delegation is scheduled to visit Lok Bhavan and interact with the Governor of West Bengal, R N Ravi.

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur is the nodal Higher Education Institution (HEI) of West Bengal for Yuva Sangam Phase VII.

The delegation will subsequently explore prominent landmarks of Kolkata before travelling to the Sundarbans.

On October 9, the delegates will experience the unique mangrove ecosystem of the Sundarbans through a boat safari, offering them an opportunity to understand one of India's most remarkable ecological landscapes and its extraordinary biodiversity.

The programme on October 10 will bring together India's spiritual heritage and contemporary progress.

The delegation will visit Belur Math, headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission and a place deeply associated with Swami Vivekananda and Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

This will be followed by a visit to an industrial park, providing the students with an exposure to West Bengal's industrial and economic landscape.

On October 11, the delegates will travel to Bishnupur, renowned for its terracotta temples, distinctive architectural heritage and traditional Baluchari silk.

They will subsequently return for an interaction with the Director of IIT Kharagpur, Suman Chakraborty, further strengthening the bonds developed during the exchange.

The journey will continue on October 12 with an interaction at a nearby tribal village, enabling the visiting students to experience local traditions, community life and cultural practices.

The delegation will then travel towards the coastal belt of Digha–Tajpur, marking a striking geographical transition from their Himalayan homeland to the shores of the Bay of Bengal. A yoga session by the sea and interactions with local communities will further enrich their experience.

The programme will conclude on October 13 with a valedictory session at IIT Kharagpur, providing the delegates and their hosts an opportunity to reflect upon the experiences, friendships and insights gained during the week before the Uttarakhand delegation begins its journey home, the IIT Kharagpur statement said.

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