 Youth Congress Leader Arrested In Kerala Private School Employee Suicide Case
Kerala police arrested Suhail Ansari, Youth Congress State General Secretary and school PRO, in connection with the suicide of a receptionist in Pathanamthitta. The woman, found hanging on Feb 14, had accused Ansari of harassment in notes discovered later. WhatsApp chats and corroborative evidence led to his arrest, raising questions about initial probe lapses.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Youth Congress Leader Arrested In Kerala Private School Employee Suicide Case | Representational Image

Pathanamthitta: Police have arrested Kerala Youth Congress State General Secretary in connection with the suicide of a young woman who worked as a receptionist at a private school near here.

Suhail Ansari, who was serving as the school’s PRO, was taken into custody by the local police from his residence in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased, a native of Sooranad, was found hanging at her house on February 14.

Marks of physical assault were reportedly found on her body. It is learnt that she had an argument with her husband the previous night, prompting relatives and local residents to initially suspect him.

Following the quarrel, the husband allegedly took her mobile phone and went away.

Police, who conducted the inquest on the day of the incident, did not recover any suicide note. However, three notes believed to have been written by the woman were discovered three days later by her family during a search of the house.

The notes were found inside a diary and handed over to the police.

In one of them, she reportedly accused Suhail Ansari of persistently harassing her.

Investigators said the arrest was made only after subjecting the notes to scientific examination and collecting corroborative evidence.

WhatsApp chats retrieved from the woman’s phone, later produced by her husband during questioning, are understood to have strengthened the case against Ansari.

The development has also raised questions over alleged lapses in the initial probe, as all material evidence related to an unnatural death has to be documented during inquest proceedings.

Police suspect that although the two were friends, Ansari’s alleged inappropriate conduct may have driven the woman to take the extreme step.

Ansari had previously worked as a teacher before leaving the profession to take up the PRO post while remaining active in politics.

This case comes after Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested in a rape case. Although he was granted bail, the case has generated much political heat, especially with the Assembly elections not far away.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

