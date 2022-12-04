e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationYouth are proactive, innovative, growth engine of the country: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Youth are proactive, innovative, growth engine of the country: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur was delivering the convocation address at Om Sterling Global University in Hisar.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur | File photo
Follow us on

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday dubbed the youth the growth engine of the country and called upon them to be proactive and innovative and embrace new technology to upskill and reskill themselves.

Thakur was delivering the convocation address at Om Sterling Global University in Hisar.

Read Also
In line with NEP 2020, CBSE set to change its 10+2 system from upcoming academic year
article-image

He also inaugurated a community radio station, 90.0 'Bhavyavani', established at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of the university.

Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta and Lok Sabha MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh were also present.

Addressing the gathering, Thakur said, "The whole world is looking at India's youth with hope because you are the growth engine of the country and India is the growth engine of the world."

"India is celebrating 75 years of its Independence and we need brain gain to make India a fully developed nation by 2047," he said.

To make India a developed nation, there should be immense possibilities of education, he said.

Thakur stressed upon holistic learning experience through multidisciplinary approach under the National Education Policy (NEP).

"As they say, education is the great leveller, our government gives immense importance to it. You are well aware that it took more than 34 years to come out with NEP. I can say today that it was formulated with an emphasis on the multidisciplinary nature of studies to provide a holistic learning experience.

"You can here every year, there are new IIT, IIM and medical college which have been opened up enabling young people to skill themselves and become industry ready because education is the backbone for the growth of any country and its people," he said.

Touching upon another issue, Thakur said India has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world.

He stated that 110 start-ups have gained unicorn status. There are more than 85,000 start-ups in the country, he said and lauded the Narendra Modi government for its start-up programme.

He lauded the daughters of Haryana for bringing laurels for the country by winning medals in various disciplines.

He called upon universities and educational institutions to upgrade sports infrastructure and the youth to actively participate in 'Fit India Movement' stressing upon 'Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz' to be fit and healthy.

The minister congratulated the students who graduated and got degrees in the first ever convocation of the university.

He also interacted with the youth on this occasion.

The minister later visited the Doordarshan Kendra of Hisar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Medical studies modernised with latest tech, AI, machines

Medical studies modernised with latest tech, AI, machines

Youth are proactive, innovative, growth engine of the country: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Youth are proactive, innovative, growth engine of the country: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

CLAT may not choose students with appropriate atmosphere: CJI Chandrachud

CLAT may not choose students with appropriate atmosphere: CJI Chandrachud

SNAP 2022: Admit card for test 1 to be out tomorrow; here's how to download

SNAP 2022: Admit card for test 1 to be out tomorrow; here's how to download

Teachers' scam: ED likely to present charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya in 10 days

Teachers' scam: ED likely to present charge sheet against Manik Bhattacharya in 10 days