'Your Mom's Turn To Die': 7-Year-Olds Hilarious Sympathy Card To Teacher Goes Viral!

@lindsayskeeling | Instagram

A post shared by Instagram user Lindsay Keeling went viral as she shared a letter she had written to her computer teacher years ago, extending her condolences for the passing of a teacher's mother.

The letter reads, "Sor(r)y teacher, I am so sor(r)y computer teacher that your mom had to die, sor(r)y. But ev(e)rybody has to die someday and today it was your moms turn to die. Love, love is in your heart," the then 7-year old Lindsay wrote while trying to convey her sincere condolences and extend her emotional support to her teacher.

When one of the commenters asked Lindsay, 'Did you not give it to your teacher?' she replied that her mother intercepted and did not let her give it to the teacher.

From the images, it appears that the makeshift card was made by cutting some blank paper for the cover pages and then using lined paper for the message inside, which was stapled together on the side.

The Instagram user recalled it being her first-ever sympathy card as a kid. She had written the note for her computer teacher, as seen in the post. The letter also featured little drawings of a computer, keyboard, mouse, and hearts, which were found adorable by netizens.

Netizens Share A Laugh

The post garnered attention from many netizens who were touched by the heartfelt message. Some also found young Lindsay's attempt quite amusing.

One user commented, "This is one of the best things I've read!!"

Another shared their amusement, writing, "This made me laugh out loud."

The comment section was filled with similar sentiments from users.