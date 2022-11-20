Yet another shooting at US university campus; one student killed, another injured

Representational image |

Washington: A student was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a university in Albuquerque, the largest city in the US state of New Mexico, said authorities.



The incident took place on Saturday at the University of New Mexico (UNM), reports Xinhua news agency



The 19-year-old casualty was a UNM student and the 21-year-old injured is a basketball player at the New Mexico State University (NMSU), local media has reported.

The shooting happened near Alvarado Hall, a student dormitory on its main campus, according to the UNM.



There was an altercation between the victim and the injured player at about 3 AM on Saturday, and both sustained gunshot wounds said the local media.



"This is not an active shooter," said the Albuquerque Police Department, adding that the shooting was "a singular incident" and not a threat to other students on campus.



The universities and Albuquerque police are investigating the shooting, with the University of New Mexico's president releasing a statement as well.

"News of violence on and near university campuses has been front of mind on a national level, especially in recent weeks, and we must do everything in our power to provide a safe and secure environment for our Lobo community, especially for those who live on campus. We know that gun violence has become a national public health crisis. Both UNM policies and New Mexico state law clearly prohibit the carrying of guns and other weapons on our campuses. I cannot emphasize strongly enough that anyone, aside from those with authorized exceptions, found to be carrying weapons on campus is subject to appropriate disciplinary and criminal action," said the statement by Garnett S. Stokes, President, UNM.

The scheduled basketball contest between UNM and NMSU was also postponed in light of the events.

Inputs from the Free Press Journal