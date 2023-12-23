Yash Birla Reflects on Education, Parenting, and Nostalgia

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Mr. Yashovardhan Birla, the dynamic 56-year-old owner of The Yash Birla Group, a man widely known for his interest in fitness, spirituality, and flamboyant fashion sense, opened up about his views on education, parenting, and shared valuable advice for the younger generation.

Mr. Yash Birla, who also holds the reins of Gopi Birla Memorial School in Mumbai, recently celebrated the institution's 70th-anniversary milestone. When asked about his perspective on education, especially as a father, he emphasized the importance of holistic development.

"All the different education boards have their individual benefits and their own handicaps. It is important for the child to grow up with values, strength of purpose, and the ability to pursue their passion without school competitiveness and social anxiety," he shared.

"As a parent, I always look for where my child will get the best upbringing from a 360-degree point of view," he added.

Expressing the significance of traditional values in the school curriculum, Mr. Birla highlighted the importance of cultural roots. "It is the most important ethos because our foundation comes from who we are. Sometimes we forget our cultures and traditions, so my advice is to continue doing what you are doing for professional success but never forget your roots."

He also commended the shift towards practical education, stating, "The career perspective has changed with practical knowledge being an influencer in a career now. It is all practical work that comes from practical learning. These days, education is application-based, and you cannot just read a book and do well; you need to apply your brain and do the work."

Expressing support for the introduction of new subjects like e-business in schools, Mr. Birla shared his insights on entrepreneurship. "One needs to study a lot; success does not come overnight.

Hard work is important, and one needs to take risks. Every startup cannot be a success, but if you want to do Plan A, then stick with it and work on it with dedication and forget Plan B. There is nothing right or wrong; it's how you believe you can do it."

Getting nostalgic, Yash Birla shared a heartwarming memory from his school days. "After many years, we realize that the school days are the best because we have no responsibilities or self-imposed responsibilities. There is joy in little moments at school; you go to school, meet your friends, and if you do well in a test, the momentary joy is something else."

Recalling a poignant moment, he shared, "I started the office at a very early age. About a year later, joining the office, I visited my school. It was empty; I visited the classroom, looked at the bench I used to sit on, and it was like a movie. The memories came back, and I was in tears—such fond memories."

Offering advice to students, he said, "Enjoy the days at school because they are the best memories you will ever make, and it is the best time of your life."

Delving into his spiritual side, Mr. Birla emphasized, "Everything we do and say has a spiritual underlying meaning, and that's your conscience. Our conscience is our soul and is an observer that is always there with us, be it going to a restaurant or club or having a conversation."

In his parting words, he shared, "One might say something or do something to look good, but unless the conscience agrees to it, it will not come out that convincing."