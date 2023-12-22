Gopi Birla Memorial School Celebrates 70th Milestone Anniversary, Yash Birla Gets Nostalgic

Gopi Birla Memorial School 70th Anniversary Celebration

On Thursday, December 21, 2023, Gopi Birla Memorial School (GBMS) joyously observed its 70th anniversary at the Sophia Bhabha Auditorium in Breach Candy, Cumballa Hill. The event was filled with excitement and fond memories as the school honored its impressive 70-year history.

The event, graced by the presence of Mr. Yashovardhan Birla, Chairman of GBMS, was a grand affair.

Alumnus Of GBMS Expresses Joy

As part of the celebration, Mr. Milind Deora, an alumnus of GBMS, graced the stage to share his thoughts and experiences with the current cohort of students.

"Anything that helped me apply to the real-life world was something I really enjoyed about being a student at GBMS," expressed Deora, reminiscing about the education imparted by the school.

In discussing modern educational trends, Deora also raised concerns, saying, "We need to be cautious about over-reliance on AI bots like ChatGPT and similar software. They may create uncertainty for teachers in assessing a child's learning, leading to potential misuse."

Mr. Milind Deora, an alumnus of GBMS (Centre) |

GBMS Students' Present Their Talents

The day saw an array of captivating performances by the talented students, including drama, a fashion show, soulful prayers, live band renditions, and a medley of dances spanning various cultures like Spanish, Brazilian, Cowboy, Arabian, and more.

Post the performances, a lively interactive session ensued between the students and the revered Chief Guest, Mr. Yashovardhan Birla.

GBMS Students' Present Their Talents |

Yash Birla Gets Nostalgic

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Mr. Birla shared his sentiments regarding the school's 70th milestone.

"It felt nostalgic because this school was established by my forefathers, a legacy that spans generations. I feel humbled and honored with 70 years gone by," said Mr. Birla, reflecting on the heritage and contributions of his ancestors to the institution.

Discussing the school's founding principles, Mr. Birla elaborated, "As a Birla family, we've always believed in sharing our blessings. Education is paramount in shaping young minds, instilling responsibility, and nurturing them into conscientious individuals."

Mr. Yash Birla |