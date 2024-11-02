XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30

XAT 2025 | Official Website

XLRI-Xavier School of Management has issued a clarification in regard to the application deadline for its Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025.

XLRI press statement

According to the Hindustan Times, the XLRI has issued a press statement stating that all information should be sought first from an official source regarding the XLRI to avoid misinformation.

Dr. Rahul Shukla, Convenor of Admissions for XAT 2025, addressed the misinformation and stated, “Our primary concern is the misinformation circulating regarding the registration deadline. To clarify, the last date for XAT 2025 registration is November 30th. We recommend that candidates rely only on official notice to avoid any confusion.”

He highlighted the importance of the exam, saying it is a gateway to over 160 XAMI and XAT Associate colleges spread all over India that conduct different management courses, as reported by HT. "We want to help all such aspirants develop the kind of competencies that are needed to succeed in any managerial capacity," Dr. Shukla said.

XAT 2025 exam date, time and fees

The XAT 2025 exam, one major entry point for management aspirants, will take place from 2:00 pm onwards on January 5, 2025, until 5:30 pm. XLRI has arranged for 100 test centers across the country that will accommodate candidates. The Exam registration fee is ₹ 2,200, to which ₹200 will need to be added for XLRI programs. Payment mediums include credit/debit card, net banking, IMPS as well as cash.

Candidates are advised to log onto the official website for details and guidelines. The registration deadline is near, as XLRI reminds, where it is important to stay updated on credible sources.