 XAT 2025 Registration Ends Today: Exam Dates, Eligibility, And Application Fees Detailed; Apply Now At xatonline.in
The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) registration period will end today, October 30, 2024, according to the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI). Interested and qualified applicants can registered by visiting the official website, xatonline.in.

SimpleUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Key dates and times:

Admit Card Release Date: December 20, 2024

XAT Exam Date: January 5, 2025

Exam Time: 2 PM to 5:30 PM

Eligibility requirements:

A bachelor's degree in any field, with a minimum three-year duration, or its equivalent, from an institution recognised by the UGC is required of the candidate.

Students can also take the XAT if they are in their last year of a bachelor's degree or are awaiting their results.

For participating institutes, the minimum score requirement is 50% for the General category and 45% for the Reserved category; however, there is no minimum score required.

Application fees:

XAT Registration Fee: INR 2200

Additional Fee per XLRI Programme: INR 200

For Indian Candidates (PGDM - General Management): Using GMAT/GRE Scores: INR 2500

For NRI & Foreign Nationals: Applying to Any Programme via GMAT: INR 5000

How to register for XAT 2025:

Step 1: Visit the XAT official website, xatonline.in.

Step 2: Find the "register" link on the home page.

Step 3: You will be asked to confirm your email address following a successful registration.

Step 4: Complete the XAT online registration form and attach the necessary files in the following step.

Step 5: Pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Submit your application 

Step 7: Download and take a print out of your application for your future reference.

Aspirants are encouraged to check the official website regularly for the latest updates on the examination.

