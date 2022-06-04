XLRI and SPJIMR get the highest level of PIR ranking

XLRI - Xavier School of Management and SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) were a part of the four B-Schools to obtain the highest level 5 of the PIR as "Pioneering Schools" in the third edition of the Positive Impact Rating.

On June 3, 2022, at the UN PRME Global Forum, the Positive Impact Rating 2022 Report, titled "The Role of Business Schools in Times of Crises," was released. The poll asked 20 questions about the school's governance and culture, as well as study programs, learning techniques, student support, as well as the institution's function as a role model, and public participation.

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) is also one of the four management schools across 21 participating countries awarded the highest “pioneering school” rating. SPJIMR was recognized for its innovative community-based actions, environmental and socially responsible culture and governance, and a strong teaching focus on responsible leadership. This is the second successive year that SPJIMR has received this recognition.

Fr Paul Fernandes, S.J., Director said, “At XLRI, we always value our students' efforts and contributions towards making a sustainable future for the greater good of humanity. We were delighted when in 2021, XLRI was awarded the highest PIR rating i.e., Level 5, and once again in the 3rd edition of The PIR 2022, we achieved the highest level as a Pioneering School. Our students have a fine vision of making the planet a better place for all and are able to engage even for global action.”

