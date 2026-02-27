 XIC Mumbai Launches Ikshana Media Fest 2026
The 3-day annual media fest Ikshana at Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai began with student-led events ‘Alfaaz’ and ‘Istoria’. Panels focused on technology, AI, and news consumption habits in the digital age. Experts urged students to balance tech with human nuance, develop rich experiences, and synthesise information critically in today’s attention economy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Ikshana, a 3-day annual media fest of Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai commenced on Thursday. 'Alfaaz' kickstarted the event followed by 'Istoria', organised by the students of Journalism and Media Convergence and Public Relations and Corporate Communication respectively.

The theme for this year ‘The Intersection of Technology and Humanity’ gave powerful insights to students on how to deal with communications in the evolving world of technology.

Saheli Chatterjee, Vice-President, PR and Marketing, 4WD Tech PR said, “AI reads data, instincts read nuance and that makes all the difference.”

Panel discussions on the topic ‘Dealing with News Consumption Habits of Digital and Social Media Natives’, ‘AI-Roulette’ and ‘Canvas of Co-Creation’ highlighted skills with AI and tech in the era of rapid digitalisation.

“We are in the age of attention economy where people’s attention span has really gone down. Students must try to reclaim themselves back from the devices and algorithm,” said Brijesh Singh, IPS and Information and Public Relations in Government of Maharashtra.

article-image

Also, Govindraj Ethiraj, Editor of The Core said, “It's a great thing that the young have Google and AI, allowing them to pull information from anywhere, but then the challenge is upon them to really synthesise and put their minds to do the processing that was otherwise perhaps not so strong in our time.”

On the other hand, Sunil Nair, Resident Editor at Times of India Mumbai advised students to develop a passion rather than just scrolling social media. “Students should read and have rich experiences. They should add complexity to their life, learn new skills, experiment a bit and breakaway from routines,” he added.

“Istoria and Alfaaz were really amazing. The experts helped us understand the present situation of the media industry and how to sustain ourselves in it,” said Davina Bijlani, a student of Journalism and Media Convergence course.

