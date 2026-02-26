CBSE Confirms Three-Language Policy for Class 6 And Class 8 From 2026–27 Academic Session

File Pic (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Education is all set to implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) recommendations regarding the three-language rule from the 2026-27 academic session onward. The Three Language Rule consists of two Indian languages, where English will be treated as a foreign language under the NEP Framework.

The move is in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which recommends that the third language be introduced in the middle stage, covering Classes 6 to 8.

Under the proposed structure, students in Class 6 will study three languages. At least two of these must be Indian languages. English will be treated as a “foreign” language under this framework.

According to the Indian Express report, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) recommends that all three languages be taught until classes 9 and 10. According to the report, by 2031, students taking the Class 10 Board examinations may also be required to write a paper in a third language. According to the NCFSE, language education is important for staying connected to one's culture and heritage.

At present, students typically appear for two language papers in the board exams. Reports have also indicated that the CBSE is preparing study material for nine languages for the 2026-27 session. These are expected to include Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Bangla, among others.