 CBSE Confirms Three-Language Policy for Class 6 And Class 8 From 2026–27 Academic Session
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCBSE Confirms Three-Language Policy for Class 6 And Class 8 From 2026–27 Academic Session

CBSE Confirms Three-Language Policy for Class 6 And Class 8 From 2026–27 Academic Session

The Central Board of Education is all set to implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) recommendations regarding the three-language rule from the 2026-27 academic session onward. The Three Language Rule consists of two Indian languages, where English will be treated as a foreign language under the NEP Framework.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
File Pic (Representative Image)

The Central Board of Education is all set to implement the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) recommendations regarding the three-language rule from the 2026-27 academic session onward. The Three Language Rule consists of two Indian languages, where English will be treated as a foreign language under the NEP Framework.

The move is in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which recommends that the third language be introduced in the middle stage, covering Classes 6 to 8.

Under the proposed structure, students in Class 6 will study three languages. At least two of these must be Indian languages. English will be treated as a “foreign” language under this framework.

According to the Indian Express report, the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) recommends that all three languages be taught until classes 9 and 10. According to the report, by 2031, students taking the Class 10 Board examinations may also be required to write a paper in a third language. According to the NCFSE, language education is important for staying connected to one's culture and heritage. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Aarey Hospital Transfer To BMC Set To Move Forward, Boosting Healthcare Access For Residents
Mumbai News: Aarey Hospital Transfer To BMC Set To Move Forward, Boosting Healthcare Access For Residents
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram’s Unbeaten 82 Powers South Africa To 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies, Enter Semifinals
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Aiden Markram’s Unbeaten 82 Powers South Africa To 9-Wicket Win Over West Indies, Enter Semifinals
Sebi Mandates Social Media Disclosure, Registration Number Must Be Shown From May 1, 2026
Sebi Mandates Social Media Disclosure, Registration Number Must Be Shown From May 1, 2026
IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel Return To India's Playing XI For Must-Win Clash In Chepauk
IND VS ZIM T20 WC26: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel Return To India's Playing XI For Must-Win Clash In Chepauk

At present, students typically appear for two language papers in the board exams. Reports have also indicated that the CBSE is preparing study material for nine languages for the 2026-27 session. These are expected to include Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Bangla, among others. 

Follow us on