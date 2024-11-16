 XAT 2025 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Inside!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationXAT 2025 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Inside!

XAT 2025 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Inside!

Applicants who are interested in applying for the same are encouraged to visit the official website by November 30, 2024.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
XAT 2025 | Official Website

Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 is currently open on the official website. The exam is conducted by Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI). Applicants who are interested in applying for the same are encouraged to visit the official website by November 30, 2024.

A Rs 2,200 registration fee is required of candidates, and an extra Rs 200 is charged for each XLRI program option.

Key dates and times:

Admit cards will be available for download starting on December 20, 2024, and the exam will take place on January 5 from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo Hits Stunning Bicycle Kick For Goal In Portugal's Win Over Poland In UEFA Nations League
JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!
JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were Charred To Death; UP CM Order High-Level Probe
Jhansi Hospital Fire: Expired Fire Extinguishers Found In Medical Facility Where 10 Infants Were Charred To Death; UP CM Order High-Level Probe
Canara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious Debtor's Loan Write-Off
Canara Bank Claims Reliance Communication Along With Subsidiaries Siphons Funds Through Fictitious Debtor's Loan Write-Off

Admit Card Release Date: December 20, 2024

XAT Exam Date: January 5, 2025

Exam Time: 2 PM to 5:30 PM

Eligibility criteria:

-The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline, with a minimum three-year duration, or its equivalent, from a UGC-recognised university.


-Students can also take the XAT if they are in their last year of a bachelor's degree or waiting for their results.

-Participating institutes must achieve a minimum score of 50% in the General category and 45% in the Reserved category; however, no minimum score is necessary.

Read Also
XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30
article-image

How to register?

Step 1: Go to the XAT official website, xatonline.in.
Step 2: Locate the "register" link on the home page.
Step 3: After successfully registering, you will be requested to validate your email address.
Step 4: Fill out the XAT online registration form and attach the required files in the following step.
Step 5: Pay the application cost.
Step 6: Submit the application.
Step 7: Download and print off your application for future reference.

Aspirants are recommended to check the official website on a regular basis for the most up-to-date exam information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!

JEE Main 2025 Registration Process Ending Next Week, Apply Now!

International Students In Canada Can Now Work 24 Hours Per Week During Studies

International Students In Canada Can Now Work 24 Hours Per Week During Studies

XAT 2025 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Inside!

XAT 2025 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Inside!

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details

DU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 575 Vacancies; Check Key Details

Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Govt & IIT Madras Sign Eight Deals For Transformative Initiatives