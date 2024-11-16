XAT 2025 Registration Underway; Check Important Details Inside!

XAT 2025 | Official Website

Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 is currently open on the official website. The exam is conducted by Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI). Applicants who are interested in applying for the same are encouraged to visit the official website by November 30, 2024.

A Rs 2,200 registration fee is required of candidates, and an extra Rs 200 is charged for each XLRI program option.

Key dates and times:

Admit cards will be available for download starting on December 20, 2024, and the exam will take place on January 5 from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m.

Admit Card Release Date: December 20, 2024

XAT Exam Date: January 5, 2025

Exam Time: 2 PM to 5:30 PM

Eligibility criteria:



-The candidate must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline, with a minimum three-year duration, or its equivalent, from a UGC-recognised university.



-Students can also take the XAT if they are in their last year of a bachelor's degree or waiting for their results.



-Participating institutes must achieve a minimum score of 50% in the General category and 45% in the Reserved category; however, no minimum score is necessary.

Read Also XLRI Issues Clarification Over XAT 2025 Registration Deadline Confusion: Apply By November 30

How to register?



Step 1: Go to the XAT official website, xatonline.in.

Step 2: Locate the "register" link on the home page.

Step 3: After successfully registering, you will be requested to validate your email address.

Step 4: Fill out the XAT online registration form and attach the required files in the following step.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Submit the application.

Step 7: Download and print off your application for future reference.



Aspirants are recommended to check the official website on a regular basis for the most up-to-date exam information.