 XAT 2024 Second Mock Test Announced: Exam Date and Participation Details Revealed
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationXAT 2024 Second Mock Test Announced: Exam Date and Participation Details Revealed

XAT 2024 Second Mock Test Announced: Exam Date and Participation Details Revealed

The Xavier Aptitude Test Authority has announced the details for the XAT 2024 Second Mock Test.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The Xavier Aptitude Test Authority is all set to conduct the second XAT mock test for the year 2024 on November 5. Candidates who wish to take part in this mock test are required to complete their registrations by November 3. This mock test serves as a valuable opportunity for candidates to prepare for the upcoming XAT 2024 main examination.

Speaking of the XAT 2024 main exam, it is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024, with the examination period spanning from 2 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates who intend to appear for the XAT 2024 main exam can complete their registration process on the official website, xatonline.in, until November 30.

XAT 2024 scores will be accepted by over 160 institutes nationwide for admission to PG management programs. The exam is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be held in 76 cities across the country, offering a convenient testing option for aspiring management students.

To appear in the XAT mock test, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the 'XAT 2024 mock test' link and click on it.

Step 3: Provide the necessary login credentials.

Step 4: Once logged in, you can start attempting the mock test within the given time limit.

By following these steps, you can successfully take the XAT mock test to help prepare for the upcoming XAT 2024 main examination.

Admit cards for the XAT 2024 main examination are scheduled to be available for download starting from December 20. These admit cards are vital for the examination day, as they contain essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, assigned XAT exam center, reporting time for XAT 2024, and guidelines to be followed on the examination day.

Read Also
XAT 2023: XLRI announces cut-offs for admission on xlri.ac.in; read details here
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

JEE Main Application Form 2024 Likely To Release At This Date, Check Here

IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS Releases RRB Clerk, PO Allotment Result 2023 Under Reserved Lists at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

HPU BEd Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

KVS PRT Interview Admit Card 2023 Issued At examinationservices.nic.in

India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility

India And UAE Sign MoU To Boost Educational Collaboration And Mobility