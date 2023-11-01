XAT 2024 Second Mock Test Announced: Exam Date and Participation Details Revealed

GATE 2023 is a three-hour computer-based test with 65 questions (MCQs, MSQs, and NATs), 10 from general aptitude and 55 from the subject paper | Representative Image

The Xavier Aptitude Test Authority is all set to conduct the second XAT mock test for the year 2024 on November 5. Candidates who wish to take part in this mock test are required to complete their registrations by November 3. This mock test serves as a valuable opportunity for candidates to prepare for the upcoming XAT 2024 main examination.

Speaking of the XAT 2024 main exam, it is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024, with the examination period spanning from 2 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates who intend to appear for the XAT 2024 main exam can complete their registration process on the official website, xatonline.in, until November 30.

XAT 2024 scores will be accepted by over 160 institutes nationwide for admission to PG management programs. The exam is conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be held in 76 cities across the country, offering a convenient testing option for aspiring management students.

To appear in the XAT mock test, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Look for the 'XAT 2024 mock test' link and click on it.

Step 3: Provide the necessary login credentials.

Step 4: Once logged in, you can start attempting the mock test within the given time limit.

By following these steps, you can successfully take the XAT mock test to help prepare for the upcoming XAT 2024 main examination.

Admit cards for the XAT 2024 main examination are scheduled to be available for download starting from December 20. These admit cards are vital for the examination day, as they contain essential information such as the candidate's name, roll number, assigned XAT exam center, reporting time for XAT 2024, and guidelines to be followed on the examination day.