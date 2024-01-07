XAT 2024 Commences With Candidates Eager For A Multifaceted Challenge

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) conducted by XLRI(Xavier School of Management) Jamshedpur is being held today. | FPJ photo

Today, on January 7, 2024, Sunday, the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) organized by XLRI (Xavier School of Management) Jamshedpur is underway, drawing aspiring candidates from various corners of the country. As the candidates gathered at the examination centers, their enthusiasm and anticipation for the challenging test were palpable.

Student's approach

Muskan V, a XAT applicant, shared insights into her preparation strategy, stating, "XAT requires a lot of preparation, but because I also gave CAT, I just mostly revised what I already knew. Some topics such as decision making required me to pay a little more attention. I undertook mocks to prepare myself for it."

Expressing concerns about the unique feature of XAT's consecutive 8 unanswered question negative marking, Muskan added, "I am a little worried about that. Also, the fact that XAT is big on essays, poems, and the decision-making section." This highlights the multifaceted nature of the examination, keeping candidates on their toes.

Another applicant, Shyamli Pandey, confidently shared, "I am focusing on my strong points. I have been preparing for this exam for a year and will concentrate on the VARC sections as it is my strong point."

Diksha, a student at the center, provided a glimpse into her preparation journey, stating, "I started preparing for this exam in February 2023. I have prepared as much as I can. Let's see the paper and see what happens." This showcases the diverse timelines and efforts candidates invest in gearing up for the XAT.

Structure of XAT 2024 Exam

XAT 2024 is structured with three parts and sectional time-limits, each emphasizing different skills. The detailed breakdown includes Decision Making, Verbal & Logical Ability, Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (175 minutes), a 5-minute session of mock keyboard testing, and a third part featuring a GK section along with a short essay topic (30 minutes).

Notably, to ensure an inclusive examination process, PwD candidates will receive an additional 20 minutes in every part.