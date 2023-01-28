e-Paper Get App
XAT 2023: Xavier School of Management declares results at xatonline.in; how to check, direct link, and more

XLRI, which conducted the exam on January 8, released the answer key and response sheet for XAT on January 10, 2023.

Saturday, January 28, 2023
Jamshedpur: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has released the results of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), 2023 at xatonline.in. Candidates can check the result on the official website.

Direct Link available here - XAT Result 2023

Here's how to check XAT 2023 results:

Visit the XAT's official website at xatonline.in first.

Go to the homepage and select the "Score Card" option.

Enter your XAT ID and birthdate in the correct format.

The XAT 2023 results will be shown.

Save the XAT scorecard for later use.

The percentile of XAT 2023 is calculated on the basis of the overall score and scaled score of each category from which questions have been asked.

For admission to the PGDM business management (BM) and human resource management (HRM) programmes at XAT colleges, the XAT test 2023 was held.

