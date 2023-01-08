XAT 2023 today: Candidates need to download this app before entering test centres...

Representative | FP photo

Jamshedpur: The Xavier Aptitude Test, or XAT, will be administered online today, January 8, 2023, in 80+ cities from 2 p.m. to 5:10 p.m., allowing students to travel to and from their exam centres during the day.

On the XAT exam day, candidates must have the Aarogya Setu App downloaded on their phone. The candidate's risk factor must be displayed on the Aarogya Setu dashboard, which will be checked by the security officials at the exam centre gates.

Candidates will be expected to follow COVID-19 standards and cooperate in the frisking and identification process at the XAT exam centre. A self-declaration must be completed along with the XAT 2023 admit card to confirm that the candidate does not have COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms

It is also mandatory for the candidates to show their photo ID and their XAT 2023 admit card to the exam centre, as no entry will be permitted without them.

In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools across the country accept XAT exam results.