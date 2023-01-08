XAT 2023 today; check exam centre guidelines, document checklist here

In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools throughout the country recognize the XAT scores. | Representative Image

Jamshedpur: The Xavier Aptitude Test or XAT will be held online today, January 8, 2023, in 80+ cities in the afternoon slot, from 2 pm to 5:10 pm, allowing students to travel to and from their exam centres during the daytime.

In addition to XLRI and XAMI Institutes, over 160 other B-schools throughout the country recognise the XAT exam scores. At the XAT exam centre, candidates will be expected to follow COVID-19 norms and to cooperate in the frisking and identification process.

It is mandatory for the candidates to show their photo ID and their XAT 2023 admit card to the exam centre, as no entry will be permitted without them.

Here are some last minute guidelines which candidates must follow at XAT 2023 centres:

It is necessary to bring a hard copy of the XAT 2023 admit card with you. There will be no entry into the exam hall without it.

Candidates must also attach a passport-size photo to their XAT admit card, it must be the same as the one they uploaded with their XAT 2023 application.

A self-declaration must be completed along with the XAT 2023 admit card to confirm that the candidate does not have COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms.

Along with their XAT 2023 admit cards, candidates must also have one other form of identification, such as a passport, voter ID, Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, college ID, or employee ID card.

Candidates must have the Aarogya Setu App downloaded on their phone. The candidate's risk factor must be displayed on the Aarogya Setu dashboard.

In the unlikely case of a technical glitch, the candidates must report the matter to the present authority after which he/she will be shifted to another terminal without any loss of time.