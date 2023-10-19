World Statistics Day 2023: Know This Year's Theme

World Statistics Day 2023 | Representational Pic

World Statistics Day is celebrated on October 20th. According to the United Nations (UN), this year will mark the 3rd World Statistics Day with the theme "Connecting the world with data we can trust."

According to the official site of UN, the theme for this year reflects the importance of trust, authoritative data, innovation and the public good in national statistical systems.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres while highlighting the importance of statistics said, "As the United Nations marks its seventy-fifth anniversary and the world deploys data to face a common challenge, let us use World Statistics Day to spotlight the role of statistics in advancing sustainable development for all."

Statistics is a way of collecting, analyzing, interpreting, presenting, and organizing data. Applying statistics to larger groups of data gives a general overview of issues, including scientific, industrial, or social problems.

History of World Statistics Day 2023:

World Statistics Day is an international day to celebrate statistics. Created by the United Nations Statistical Commission, it was first celebrated on 20 October 2010. The day is celebrated every five years.

Jonathan Rosenberg who is the former Senior vice President (VC) of Products at Google and current advisor to Alphabet Inc. management team and board once said, "Data is the sword of the 21st century, those who wield it well, the Samurai."

Read Also National Statistics Day 2023: Remembering Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)