National Statistics Day 2023: Remembering Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 27, 2023

Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis (29 June 1893– 28 June 1972) was an Indian scientist and statistician.

He is best remembered for the Mahalanobis distance, a statistical measure, and for being one of the members of the first Planning Commission of India.

Every year on National Statistics Day, the government of India organizes several activities, seminars, etc. to mark the day

The Day is tribute to the father of Indian Statistics Padma Vibhushan, Prof. PC Mahalanobis on his birth Anniversary. He was a physicist by training, a statistician by instinct and a planner by conviction.

Last year The theme of National Statistics Day 2022 was “Data for Sustainable Development”. This year's theme is not announced yet.

Professor Prasanta is credited with developing Mahalanobis distance and big sample survey

PC Mahalanobis has won various honours for his work in statistics, including the OBE, FNA, FASc, and FRS.

