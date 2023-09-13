World Fraternity & Apology Day Unites People; Celebrate Positivity

World Fraternity And Apology Day | Representational Pic

World Brotherhood and Apology Day or World Fraternity and Apology day is celebrated every year on 14th September. The day commemorates wrongdoing and removes negativity from within mind. The day also encourages people to live together. Apart from this, it is helpful in ending the inequality and hate to bring a positive change in the society.

Fraternity today has become the norm of today's world. Fraternity is a group of people with a leader or head. As a member or the head of a fraternity we see that a lot of activity as parties, learning, activities and much more happens. During this process a lot of good things happen.

As Mahatma Gandhi once said, "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony."

World Fraternity and Apology day is a day to redeem and apologize for any wrong things. This day can be used to remove negativity and bring about a change in the society. The united we stand, the stronger we become.

This day cab be utilised by apologising to those against whom we have enmity and negative feelings by saying sorry. The power of saying sorry is humongous. The important thing is it needs to be said with true remorse and an action straight from the heart.

To quote Gandhi once again, "Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up."