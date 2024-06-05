World Environment Day: NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road, Celebrates World Environment Day | Special Arrangement

Nature has been nurturing mankind for millions of years. Now we must nurture our planet.

“As we celebrate World Environment Day, let us remember that the future of our planet lies in our hands. Together, we can create a sustainable world where nature thrives, and our children inherit a healthy Earth. Let’s commit to making every day Earth Day in our school and beyond," says Seema Saini, CEO and principal.

Special Arrangement

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5 to raise global awareness, to take positive environmental action, to protect nature and the planet Earth. It is a day that reminds everyone on the planet to get involved in environment-friendly activities. Being mindful of the same, the students of NL Dalmia High School came together to pledge to build a greener planet.

Tree Plantation Drive | Special Arranagement

The day was flagged off by a tree plantation drive. The students planted various saplings with exhilaration. They were made aware of the ill effects of plastic on the environment thus encouraging them to use eco-friendly material. The students creatively made cloth bags using their old T-shirts. This day also calls for a global awakening to beat plastic pollution and is celebrated to demand a sustainable future and to raise awareness among the masses to take action on climate change.

Awareness among the students | Special Arrangement

The students at NL Dalmia High School, being aware of the threats that plastic brings to the environment, believe that to overcome plastic pollution the action needs to be implemented not only at the global or national level but primarily at the individual level. To remind ourselves about our responsibility students have taken 'puneet-sankalp’, a pledge to beat plastic pollution. This way, taking a few steps to tackle the problem of plastic pollution for a better tomorrow.

On World Environment Day, remember that the power to shape a sustainable future lies in our hands. Each action, no matter how small, contributes to the health of our planet. Together, we can restore our Earth and build a greener, more resilient world."