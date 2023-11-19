World Children's Day 2023: Check Importance & This Year's Theme

World Children's Day 2023 | UN (Representational Pic)

World Children's Day is marked on November 20th every year. The day is a reminder that childhood isn't simply a stage but a foundational period that shapes people and, thus, the general public they contribute to.

This year's Theme:

The theme for the World Children’s Day 2023 is "For Every Child, Every Right"

History of World's Children's Day:

In 1959, the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the same date when the UN General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

UN's official website reads, "Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that the UN General Assembly adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights."

Children's Day in India

Earlier Children's Day in India was first marked on November 20th, the same day United Nations (UN) observes World Children's Day.

However after the death of PM Nehru, Children's Day in India was observed on 14th November on the birth anniversary of the first PM of India. The Indian Parliament passed a resolution to honor Nehru's birthday as Children's Day.

Importance of Children's Day

Children are precious gift of gods to us, as quoted in the Bible. On the importance of this day, UN said, "World Children's Day offers each of us an inspirational entry-point to advocate, promote and celebrate children's rights, translating into dialogues and actions that will build a better world for children."

