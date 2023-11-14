Children's Day 2023: These are Educational Institutes Named After Pandit Nehru

By: FPJ Education Desk | November 14, 2023
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): The top University in the country was established in 1969 named the first PM of India.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is an association of schools run by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), Noida under the Ministry of Education.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru is a multidisciplinary research institute. It was established by the Department of Science and Technology to mark the birth centenary of Pandit Nehru.
Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University, Hyderabad. It comes under Department of Technical Education, Telangana.
Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer. It was established in 1965 offers various medical courses.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological (JNT) University, Hyderabad. It is a multi-campus university across Telangana and AP with headquarters at Hyderabad.
Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College is a government medical college and hospital in Raipur.
Jawaharlal Nehru Government Engineering College, Sundernagar is a institute run by the government of Himachal Pradesh.
Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) Pondicherry is the fifth best medical colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), 2023.
