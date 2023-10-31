These Educational Institutions In India Are Named After Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

By: FPJ Education Desk | October 31, 2023
India today observed "National Unity Day" on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the "Iron Man of India.
Here is a list of Educational Institutions across country named after the great freedom fighter.
Sardar Patel College of Engineering (SPCE) is a government-aided autonomous engineering college located in Mumbai and affiliated to the University of Mumbai.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Technology (SVIT), Vasad is a private technical institute in Gujarat.
Bharatiya Vidya Bhavans Sardar Patel Institute of Technology, Mumbai is an autonomous un-aided Engineering Institute affiliated to the University of Mumbai.
Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (SPV) is a school located in New Delhi's Lodhi Estate.
Sardar Patel University (SPU) is a govt state university in Gujarat's Vallabh Vidyanagar town.
Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice is a state university situated in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.
Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute, New Delhi is a postgraduate medical institute affiliated to the University of Delhi.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology is an agricultural university at Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
