 With No Teacher In Palghar ZP School, Students Play Cards; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWith No Teacher In Palghar ZP School, Students Play Cards; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

With No Teacher In Palghar ZP School, Students Play Cards; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

According to another official, the teacher was absent and the substitute he had hired for Rs 150 per day also did not turn up, leaving the students without any supervision

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
With No Teacher In Palghar ZP School, Students Play Cards; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral | PTI

A probe has been ordered after a video showing children of a Zilla Parishad school in Talasari in Palghar playing cards during class went viral on social media, an official said on Monday. The probe has been ordered by the Palghar ZP CEO and a report will be submitted soon on the incident, which took place in Sutrakar, Vaibhav Saple, BDO of Talasari Panchayat Samiti said.

According to another official, the teacher was absent and the substitute he had hired for Rs 150 per day also did not turn up, leaving the students without any supervision. The school is a single-teacher one, the official said.

Read Also
Palghar: ZP Member Arrested For Forging MP's Sign & Letterhead, Sanctioning ₹10 Crore Development
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Missing Student Found Dead In UP

Missing Student Found Dead In UP

With No Teacher In Palghar ZP School, Students Play Cards; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

With No Teacher In Palghar ZP School, Students Play Cards; Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral

CLAT 2024: 3rd Set Of Sample Papers To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024: 3rd Set Of Sample Papers To Be Out Today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

IIT Bombay Vegetarian Row: Institute Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine In Protest Against "Veg-Only" Tables

IIT Bombay Vegetarian Row: Institute Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine In Protest Against

DU PG Admission 2023: Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment List Today At admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: Spot Round 2 Seat Allotment List Today At admission.uod.ac.in