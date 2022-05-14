Wish to study abroad? Plan your future with these education fairs in May

As intakes for Indian students to study abroad near, universities from around the globe are grasping at every opportunity to woo students to their campus. India, being one of the biggest markets for international students, has global education fairs every month with the month of May being no different.

Here are some study fairs that are happening this month, which students in Mumbai and Maharashtra can attend. Through these fairs, they can assess which countries and universities provide them with the best opportunities in the academic field.

World Education Fair by Edwise International

Top University delegates from universities in countries such as USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Ireland, Germany will be present. Individuals, who wish to attend this fair, can ask their queries ranging from course information, visa to scholarships, loan waivers, and much more. The event will take place in Mumbai and Pune. Students can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/world-education-fair-tickets-323005366747

Pune

Date - May 22, 2022

Time - 10:30 AM - 5 PM

Venue - JW Marriott Hotel Pune

Mumbai

Date - May 29, 2022

Time - 10:30 AM - 5 PM

Venue - Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Balraj Sahani Marg

Mumbai

2. Azent Overseas Education Fair 2022

The study fair conducted by Azent Overseas will help students apply to universities in the US, UK, Germany, and Canada. Aspirants will be able to gather information on campus life and scholarships, while also getting a virtual tour of the universities. Individuals can register at https://allevents.in/mumbai/azent-overseas-education-fair-2022-%7C-mumbai/80003214745265

Date - May 22, Sunday

Time - 11 AM - 12 PM

Venue - Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai International Airport, Andheri

3. Global Education Fair 2022

Global Education Fair 2022 by Global Opportunities will be conducted with the participation of universities from countries such as Canada, New Zealand, etc. Candidates can find a ticket at https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/upgrad-programs/ET00304015

Date - May 29, 2022

Time - Not specified

Venue - Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 12:07 AM IST