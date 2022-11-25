e-Paper Get App
Winter vacations for Kashmir schools in phased manner: DSEK

An official from the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) confirmed that it forwarded the proposal to the government for approval.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
article-image
Students outside Kothibagh Higher Secondary School in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. | File photo
Srinagar: As the cold wave continues to grip Kashmir Valley, the School Education Department has proposed winter vacations in a phased manner for schools in Kashmir, and for those falling in winter zone Jammu, from the first week of December.

The administration has decided to announce the closure of schools in a phased manner.

The winter vacations for middle classes were proposed from December 05 and for the 9th to 12th class, DSEK proposed to announce vacations from December 10.

article-image

The education department of the union territory earlier this month said that it will continue teaching the students till the snowfall in the plains of the region.

DSEK director, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, had said that if weather conditions remained conducive, class work will continue in the schools.

Pertinently, Kashmir is reeling under an intense cold wave from past more than a week with its all meteorological stations recording sub-zero temperatures. Today, the J&K meteorological department said that Srinagar recorded the season’s coldest night.

