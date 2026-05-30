'Will This Stop Paper Leaks?': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Criticises Reports That Air Force Vehicles Will Be Used For NEET Papers

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticized the Union government's decision to use Air Force vehicles to prevent leaks in the NEET exam, calling it a "show" and claiming that the country's education system has fallen into the hands of a mafia.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Air Force ships will be used to prevent paper leaks in NEET. Will this stop paper leaks? How is our government talking like uneducated people? They don't even have the intention to stop paper leaks. The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia."

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He further added, "To fix this, everyone will have to come together and do something. It won't happen with just one person doing something alone."

In a self-made video, he said, "There are so many exam papers across the world, and nowhere, somehow, they are transported in Air Force bulletproof trucks... This government is only putting on a show. They are pretending to take action, but they have no real intention to fix the system. The leaks will continue."

Kejriwal also highlighted the case of Vedant, a Class 12 student who raised concerns on X about discrepancies in his physics paper. "Vedant was trolled by their troll army, called Pakistani and anti-national, this is all happening for saving education mafias," he said.

Earlier, Kejriwal also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disruptions in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026.

Kejriwal's remarks came after reports emerged of technical glitches delaying examinations at several CUET centres across the country on Friday, triggering concerns among students and parents.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The country needs an educated PM," while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)