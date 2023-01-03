e-Paper Get App
Will JEE Mains 2023 be postponed? Bombay High Court to decide today

Will JEE Mains 2023 be postponed? Bombay High Court to decide today

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 03, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File Photo
In December, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the Engineering entrance exam JEE-Main will be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. However, representative from the India-Wide Parents Association has filed a Public Interest Litigation against the JEE notice issued on December 15, 2022, at the Bombay High Court.

The petition argues that the dates were released at the very last moment and this did not give students enough time to plan out their preparation.

The plea will be heard next on January 4. Aspirants have been demanding the postponement of the JEE Main 2023.

The second session of the exam will be held in April. Applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

