 Wi-Fi Issues Cause Sudden SAT Cancellation In Oakland, Affects 1,400
A scheduled SAT exam in Oakland was abruptly cancelled due to Wi-Fi issues, impacting 1,400 students. The College Board has apologized, promised full refunds, and is working on rescheduling.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
Freepik

A scheduled SAT testing session was abruptly cancelled on Saturday, June 1 in Oakland due to Wi-Fi issues, affecting approximately 1,400 students. The exam, which was set to take place at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Oakland, was halted when connectivity problems made it impossible to administer the test.

College Board apologises and promises fully refund

The College Board, the organisation responsible for the SAT, confirmed the incident in a statement. According to NBC Bay Area, the statement read, "We know this was an incredibly difficult situation for students who worked hard to prepare for the test. We deeply apologise to all affected students. They will receive a full refund, and we are working to ensure they are able to retest.”

The Oakland region already has a shortage of SAT testing locations, so the sudden cancellation has put the affected students in a difficult situation. Many students have to travel long distances to reach the available testing locations.

According to a Shiksha.com report, a spokesperson for the College Board, Holly Stepp, conveyed the regret of the organization for the incident. “We deeply apologise to all affected students,” Stepp said, as reported by GovTech. She further explained that the issue was unique to California, noting, "Similar problems haven’t played out at testing sites in other states since the digital rollout, and California is a unique case."

article-image

Stepp highlighted a critical factor contributing to the problem. She said, "Student demand has exceeded capacity for SAT weekend administrations in California’s Bay Area because of a shortage of high schools and other institutions willing to serve as SAT weekend test centres."

While the students wait for a new test date, the College Board is trying to resolve the capacity problems and make sure that every student who was impacted can retake the exam as soon as possible.

