Why you should be up to date with global business trends

Contemporary life demands that we keep abreast of current affairs, especially those relating to business and economic developments. Indeed, it is often acknowledged that the modern world is highly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous, such that knowledge certainly is power. More generally, it can be valuable to be aware of the kinds of issues faced by businesses in various sectors, given our relationships with them as consumers of goods and services they produce. For those in paid employment, knowing about key business trends can provide ideas on how to upskill and remain relevant in the labour market, or how industries and employment patterns may evolve. For entrepreneurs, these trends provide vital sources of information on potential market opportunities to be exploited. Finally, for young people, staying up to date may enable them to better understand the industries they wish to carve out careers in.

There are various ways in which one may keep up to date with recent developments. For instance, social media is ubiquitous and various platforms exist for individuals to use. Many of these platforms (eg. Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc.) allows users to identify and ‘follow’ important companies, media outlets, or other organisations, thereby turning one’s ‘news feed’ into a valuable source for breaking news. Many, if not all, these platforms allow individuals and companies to host live, online events relating to all sorts of interests – These events can be an important way to learn more about cutting-edge developments in specific fields, often directly from industry experts. The events can also be valuable opportunities to network with like-minded others, thereby facilitating opportunities to exchange knowledge and information. Social media is of course not without pitfalls, drawbacks, and red flags – one certainly does need to be wary of bias, and sort through information to identify relatively balanced opinions, analyses, and insights.

There are also numerous websites worth paying attention to, perhaps especially for those preferring to stay away from social media. The BBC, The Guardian, New York Times, and Washington Post are just some examples of regular news outlets that provide breaking news coverage about current affairs relating to political, economic, business, and social issues. More specifically, business news outlets such as CNBC, The Economist, and The Financial Times can be important sources of information about key trends. It is worth paying attention to at least some of these, especially in an age where breaking news can be ‘pushed’ to one’s smart devices. Aside from the above, conferences and trade shows can also be valuable ways to keep abreast with the latest developments in industries, much like the online events mentioned above. Indeed, many physical events are now back on the agenda as countries plot their return to relative normalcy and restrictions ease considerably.

Of course, one may also pursue relevant business certifications as a means for continuous professional development. Many business schools exist today, but the very best are ‘plugged in’ to their external environment – providing global platforms, recruiting industry experts as faculty or guest speakers, and utilizing cutting-edge learning resources and technology. When organized and delivered in these sorts of ways, business education has the potential to challenge learners and transform the individual. Finally, and along with all the above, it is worth highlighting the kinds of individual characteristics necessary, and that would enable one to stay on top of key business trends. Persistence, a passion for learning, and a desire to remain inquisitive and constantly ask the right questions are all important qualities, among many others. In recent times, much has been made of a ‘growth mindset’ as well, and this certainly must not be overlooked for embracing an attitude of learning and development and staying up to date with contemporary business trends.

The author is an Assistant Professor and Deputy Director for the Global MBA and Masters in Global Business programs at SP Jain School of Global Management (Singapore Campus).

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:21 AM IST