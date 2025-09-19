Who Is Rahul Jhansla? NSUI’s Lone Winner In DUSU 2025 Secures Vice President Post

Rahul Jhansla | Image: Insta

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) registered a significant success in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) 2025 polls, as its contender Rahul Jhansla won the Vice President's seat. Jhansla got 29,339 votes and won over ABVP's Govind Tanwar, who got 20,547 votes.

This victory proved to be the only victory for NSUI, with RSS-supported Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sweeping three other prominent seats, President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary.

Student Leader With Activist Background

Rahul Jhansla, a Delhi University Shaheed Bhagat Singh College alumnus, subsequently earned a Bachelor of Law (2022–2024) at the university and is now a postgraduate student. He is popularly referred to as a campus student activist with roots from the ground level and has participated in several protests and hunger strikes, protesting on issues related to hostel cleanliness, sports facilities, and campus amenities.

His activism in mass movements of students has also made him a familiar face in campus politics, gaining the trust of students who looked for an alternative voice in DU politics.

Campaign Vision and Promises

Jhansla's campaign set him up as a reformist candidate, promising academic and welfare-oriented reforms. His manifesto was as follows:

-Rejection of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

-12 days of menstrual leave per semester.

-Transparent examinations to prevent paper leaks.

-Smart classrooms and improved hostel facilities.

-Expanded counselling centres and scholarships.

Special focus was placed on women’s safety and inclusivity, with promises of sanitary vending machines, legal aid, 24/7 emergency response teams, gender sensitisation workshops, and better campus security.

Looking Ahead

Positioning himself as a voice for youth empowerment and student rights, Jhansla envisions a university where “every student’s voice matters.” His victory reflects NSUI’s continued relevance in DU politics, even amid ABVP’s dominance in the 2025 polls.