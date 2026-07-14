Who Is Maharashtra's 'Real-Life Singham' Tukaram Mundhe? Know The Educational Qualifications Of The Man Behind The FDA Crackdown

FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe | Facebook

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has once again made headlines after a recent crackdown on food adulteration led to hundreds of litres of suspected adulterated milk being destroyed. Known for his strict administrative style and anti-corruption drives, Mundhe is one of Maharashtra's most recognised IAS officers. Here's a look at his educational qualifications and journey.

Tukaram Mundhe's educational qualifications

Born on June 3, 1975, in Tadsona village of Beed district, Maharashtra, Tukaram Mundhe completed his early schooling in a Zilla Parishad school before pursuing higher education in Aurangabad. According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in political science from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad.

Mundhe cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination in 2004, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 20. He joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) as a 2005-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre and underwent training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, where he studied governance and public administration.

His academic journey also includes international executive programmes. In 2011, he completed a certificate course in Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management at the National University of Singapore (NUS). Later, in 2014, he attended a programme on tax analysis and revenue forecasting at Duke University in the United States, according to his LinkedIn profile.

From Zilla Parishad school to IAS officer

Speaking about his journey to becoming an IAS officer in a recent interview with News18 Marathi, Mundhe said the dream was initially his elder brother's. Having studied in a Zilla Parishad school, he said he did not fully understand the purpose of education as a child but followed his brother's guidance, who repeatedly encouraged him to become a collector. He eventually achieved that goal by clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination and joining the IAS in 2005.

He has also said that he believes "whatever is right should be accepted as right, and whatever is wrong should be called wrong", adding that even criticism should be factual and based on proper analysis, a principle that has come to define his administrative career.

A career marked by frequent transfers

Mundhe's administrative career has often attracted attention because of the large number of transfers he has faced. According to India.com, he has reportedly been transferred 25 times in a little over 21 years of service.

Supporters attribute the frequent transfers to his uncompromising stand on enforcing rules and resisting pressure, while critics argue that his strict style of functioning has at times led to disagreements within the administration. Despite the repeated transfers, Mundhe has maintained a reputation for strictly enforcing rules, promoting transparency in governance, and taking action against violations irrespective of political influence or business interests.

Why is Tukaram Mundhe called Maharashtra's 'Real-Life Singham'?

Mundhe is often compared to the fictional police officer Bajirao Singham because of his tough and uncompromising style of administration. However, in a recent interview with News18 Marathi, he dismissed the comparison.

"I don't feel like Singham," Mundhe said, adding that after witnessing food adulteration and enforcement actions throughout the day, he returns home worried about the safety of the food and medicines consumed by people in Maharashtra.

"What I do feel is that I am Tukaram Mundhe, and I carry the responsibility of that role every day," he said, adding that it deeply troubles him if even a single person consumes unsafe food or medicines.