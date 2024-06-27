Who Is Dr Ehsanul Haque? Why Was He Quizzed By CBI For 17 Hours In NEET UG Scam?

Who Is Dr Ehsanul Haque? Why Was He Quizzed By CBI For 17 Hours In NEET Scam? | ANI

Dr. Ehsanul Haque, Principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand has come in the eye of the storm after it was revealed that the NEET UG 2024 paper leak was orchestrated from Oasis School.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Dr. Haque about the anomalies in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) test, according to an official. In relation to the issue, the central agency also questioned a few teachers, the deputy vice principal, and the vice principal of the school.



Preliminary investigations reveal that on May 4, candidates assembled in a safe home in Ram Krishna Nagar, Patna, were given the solved answer sheet by Kumar and his friends to memorise, as reported by PTI. It was also discovered that the Mukhiya gang had stolen the leaked NEET-UG question paper from the Oasis School.

Dr. Haque, a former district coordinator for the NEET-UG exam from Hazaribag, and a few other individuals were questioned for several hours on Wednesday, June 26 until late in the evening at a guest home in Charhi.

It should be mentioned that a three-person team from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police paid a visit to the institution on June 23 to conduct an investigation. They inquired about the testing process and the logic underlying the digital locks on the question paper boxes.

What happened on May 5?

Haque stated during questioning that on the day of the exam, May 5, a computerised lock on a box containing question papers did not open at the scheduled time. "A cutter was required to open the boxes. A computerised lock is included with one box, and a manual lock is included with the other. The box with the manual lock comes with a key and a cutter. The digitally locked one is meant to unlock on its own forty-five minutes before to the test. But on that particular day, this did not occur here," he said, as reported by ETV Bharat.

After asking for advice, Haque went to the National Testing Agency (NTA) for suggestions as per ETV Bharat, where he was allegedly ordered to "cutter se digital lock ko kaat do" (cut the digital lock with the cutter).

Read Also JNU Students Detained For Protesting At Jantar Mantar Against NEET-UG Irregularities

According to NTA authorities, in the event that the digital lock does not unlock automatically at the scheduled time, a cutter must be used to access it. An NTA spokesman stated, according to ETV Bharat, "It's not a guarantee that products were altered."

Haque previously denied the allegations

Haque has previously denied allegations that his school was involved in the leak, stating that they strictly followed all protocols. He underlined the stringent precautions taken to safeguard the NEET exam materials and guard against any possible breaches. Notwithstanding these guarantees, the transport business in charge of the exam paper delivery is currently being investigated to ascertain the precise location and mode of the breach.