Who Can Join Territorial Army? Check Eligibility Criteria, Salary & More

An auxiliary military force made up of part-time volunteers, the Indian Territorial Army (TA) supports the Indian Army. Its members work in civilian occupations and are made up of officers, junior commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers, and other personnel with ranks equivalent to the Indian Army. It was established in 1948 and consists civilians who wants to join the army on part time basis. They are often referred to as "citizen-soldiers" because they balance their military service with civilian life.



The TA also provides support to the regular Indian Army during times of war or national emergency.

Eligibility Criteria

In order to join the territorial army, one should be aged between 18-42 years. Candidates also need to be a citizen of India and must have completed graduation or any equivalent degree.

There are also strict provisions of passing the physical and medical fitness criteria in order to join the service. Candidates need to meet the required standard as well as pass the physical and medical examination. Candidates also need to be employed in order to be a part of TA.

There are four categories in TA:

- Ex-service officers (Commissioned Officers)

- Gainfully employed (Civilian Candidates)

- Students (Undergraduate/Postgraduate)

How to join territorial army?

Candidates can apply to join TA by following these steps:

-Visit the Indian Army's website, joinindianarmy.nic.in

-Fill out the application form, upload documents, and submit.

Screening Process

Interested candidates need to clear the written exam which comprises: Reasoning, Mathematics, General Knowledge, and English.

The next step includes interview round, document verification and medical examination. There are also group tasks and psychological tests that a candidates needs to clear in order to be selected.

The selection process may vary depending on the category and type of entry. It's essential to check the official website for more updates about the position.

Benefits & Salary



The TA position also provides lucrative benefits. There are provision of pension, salary ranging from Rs 56,100 to Rs 2,25,000 depending on the rank of service amongst other benefits such as allowances, access to military canteen and others.