All You Need To About Military Schools: How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Top 10 Schools In India & More

Military schools are education institutions that focus on discipline and structured behaviour. These schools often focus on military training as well. The aim is to instill in students self discipline and develop qualities while exposing them to military lifestyle.

Indian Students between the age of 10-12 years for Class 6 and 13-15 years for Class 9 are eligible to take admission in military schools.

There are three types of military schools in India:

1) Sainik School

2) Military School

3) Rashtriya Military School

How to apply?

Students who wish to get into military schools need to clear entrance exam as well in some cases. (For example, AISSEE for Sainik Schools, RMS Entrance Exam for Rashtriya Military Schools). The application form for the same is usually available on the school's website.

Prepare for the exam, which typically includes subjects like English, Hindi, Maths, Science, and Social Studies.

How many military schools are there in India?

1. Sainik Schools: There are 33 schools across India which is operated by the Ministry of Defence. Students are given education with the aim of preparing students for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Armed Forces.

2. Rashtriya Military Schools (RMS): There are 5 schools. RMS are also run by the Ministry of Defence, with the similar objective as of Sainik Schools.

3. Military Schools: There are around 20-25 Military schools. These schools can either be private of government. The schools actively focus on military training and discipline, but not necessarily exclusively for NDA preparation.

4. Naval Public Schools: There are 12 Naval schools which are operated by the Indian Navy. The schools are mostly reserved for the children of naval personnel, but are also open to civilians.

5. Army Public Schools: There are over 130 Army Public Schools across schools. These are run by the Indian Army, primarily for the children of army personnel, but are also open to civilians.

Can normal civilians apply to military schools?

Normal students are also eligible to take admission into military schools, however, they have to meet certain eligibility criteria for the same. Larger part of seats in the schools are also reserved for children of Defence Personnels.

Best Military Schools in India:

1) Rashtriya Military School - Chail

2) Army Public School - Pune

3) Ajmer Military School

4) Bengaluru Military School

5) Belgaum Military School