These are Top 10 Military Schools in India

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 26, 2023
The Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun is one of the oldest military academies in India, and trains officers for the Indian Army.
Doon tourism
The National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla, Pune is the joint defence service training institute of the Indian Armed Forces, where cadets of the three services i.e. the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force train together.
NDA
The Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala) is the defence service training establishment for officer cadre of the Indian Naval Service and the Indian Coast Guard, located in Kannur district of Kerala.
INA
Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal near Hyderabad. The academy was set up to train cadets from Indian Airforce Service cadre officers.
AFA
The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai is a training establishment of the Indian Army that trains officers for the Short Service Commission (SSC).
Warriors Academy
Infantry School, Mhow near Indore in MP imparts tactics, weapons and leadership training to young officers, junior commissioned officers and non- commissioned officers of the infantry.
Indian Army
RASHTRIYA MILITARY SCHOOL, AJMER reorganized in 1952 along the lines of a public school, and admissions were opened to the sons of officers in the military and civilians. The school joined the India Public School Conference (IPSC) in 1954.
Facebook- RMS Ajmer
RASHTRIYA MILITARY SCHOOL, BELGAUM is in the area that was then the region of Bombay, was established on December 30, 1945.
Facebook- RMS Belgaum
RASHTRIYA MILITARY SCHOOL, CHAIL The Ministry of Defence runs the residential English-medium Rashtriya Military School Chail (Shimla Hills). The Prince of Wales lay the school’s foundation in February 1922.
Facebook- RMS Chail
RASHTRIYA MILITARY SCHOOL, BANGALORE The King George Royal Indian Military College in Bangalore was founded on August 1st, 1946 to help South Indian defence officers’ sons with their education.
Rashtriya Military Schools
