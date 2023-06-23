Top 10 Universities in Asia As Per Times Rankings 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 23, 2023

9th Rank is shared by two Universities, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China with a score of 73.4.

Shanghai Jiao Tong

Fudan University, Shanghai, China is also at 9th Rank with a score of 73.4

McDonnell International

The University of Tokyo, Japan is Ranked 8th with score of 75.0.

Wikimedia Commons

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a score of 75.3 is at 7th Position.

Arch Daily

Chinese University of Hong Kong is at 6th spot with a score of 76.1

Times Higher Education

Nanyang Technological University , Singapore (NTU) has a score of 79.2 and is ranked at 5th place.

NTU

University of Hong Kong with a score of 80.1 is at 4th Spot.

Times Higher Education

National University of Singapore has a score of 87.2 and is at 3rd place.

Gov Insider

Peking University China is at 2nd place with a score of 87.8.

Britannica

Tsinghua University China is the top Rank University in Asia with a score of 88.2.

Tsinghua

