Top 10 Universities in Asia As Per Times Rankings 2023

By: FPJ Education Desk | June 23, 2023
9th Rank is shared by two Universities, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China with a score of 73.4.
Fudan University, Shanghai, China is also at 9th Rank with a score of 73.4
The University of Tokyo, Japan is Ranked 8th with score of 75.0.
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a score of 75.3 is at 7th Position.
Chinese University of Hong Kong is at 6th spot with a score of 76.1
Nanyang Technological University , Singapore (NTU) has a score of 79.2 and is ranked at 5th place.
University of Hong Kong with a score of 80.1 is at 4th Spot.
National University of Singapore has a score of 87.2 and is at 3rd place.
Peking University China is at 2nd place with a score of 87.8.
Tsinghua University China is the top Rank University in Asia with a score of 88.2.
