'When You Attach To Someone..,' Watch PM Modi's Interaction With Youths In Delhi Metro

PM Modi's Interaction With Youth In Delhi Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the Valedictory Ceremony of the Centenary celebrations of Delhi University and laid the foundation stone of three buildings of the University. PM laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre and the building of the Faculty of Technology and the academic block which will be built in the North Campus of the University.

While the Prime Minister was attending an event at Delhi University he chose to travel via Delhi metro. On his way to the Vishwavidyalaya metro station he commuted with the the common public and had an interaction with them. Most of people that could be seen in the video are youths.

While giving a philosophical lesson to them he says, "When you attach yourself to someone/something then occurs tension." "One needs to work with sincerity so that detachment can also occur within us, It is a difficult task but it balances your life"

Watch the video here

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with people in Delhi Metro on his way to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/sj5sESZSgD — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

